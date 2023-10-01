The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are battling in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 160.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 20-23-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sun have covered 24 times in 44 chances against the spread this year.
  • New York is 16-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 25 out of 43 times this season.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 25 out of 44 times this year.

