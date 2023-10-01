Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are battling in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-5.5)
|160.5
|-225
|+180
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 20-23-0 ATS this season.
- The Sun have covered 24 times in 44 chances against the spread this year.
- New York is 16-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 25 out of 43 times this season.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 25 out of 44 times this year.
