The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are battling in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 160.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 20-23-0 ATS this season.

The Sun have covered 24 times in 44 chances against the spread this year.

New York is 16-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 25 out of 43 times this season.

Sun games have gone over the point total 25 out of 44 times this year.

