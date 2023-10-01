In Game 4 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will visit the Connecticut Sun.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut scores an average of 82.7 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 80.6 New York gives up.

Connecticut is shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.4% New York's opponents have shot this season.

The Sun have compiled a 23-4 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.4% from the field.

Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (36%) is only 1.9 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

The Sun are 13-6 when shooting above 34.1% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds a contest, 4.3 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun are putting up 80.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (82.7).

Connecticut has fared better defensively in its previous 10 games, allowing 78.2 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points than its season average of 79 allowed.

The Sun are making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage in their past 10 games, compared to their season averages of 7.2 and 36%.

Sun Injuries