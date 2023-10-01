Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In the quarterfinals of The Astana Open on Sunday, Tallon Griekspoor (ranked No. 24) faces Sebastian Korda (No. 28).
Korda is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Griekspoor, who is +120.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Sebastian Korda
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+350
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|22.2%
|46.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Sunday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 148-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 on Saturday, Griekspoor advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Korda defeated Nuno Borges 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.
- Griekspoor has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, Griekspoor has played 24.6 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.
- In the past year, Korda has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.0% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.
- Korda has averaged 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.2% of those games.
- Griekspoor and Korda have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.