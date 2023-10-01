In the quarterfinals of The Astana Open on Sunday, Tallon Griekspoor (ranked No. 24) faces Sebastian Korda (No. 28).

Korda is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Griekspoor, who is +120.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.8% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +350 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Sunday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

By beating No. 148-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 on Saturday, Griekspoor advanced to the quarterfinals.

Korda defeated Nuno Borges 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Griekspoor has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, Griekspoor has played 24.6 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

In the past year, Korda has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.0% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Korda has averaged 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.2% of those games.

Griekspoor and Korda have not competed against each other since 2015.

