In the China Open Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 31-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry faces No. 9 Casper Ruud.

With -375 odds, Ruud is favored over Etcheverry (+270) in this matchup.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 78.9% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Casper Ruud +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Etcheverry defeated No. 149-ranked Lloyd Harris, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Ruud made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 22-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Etcheverry has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 25.6 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.3% of games.

Ruud has played 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Ruud has played 23 matches and averaged 28.3 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Ruud have not played against each other.

