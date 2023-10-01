Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .201.
- Story enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Story has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Story has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.274
|AVG
|.136
|.312
|OBP
|.195
|.425
|SLG
|.222
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|25/3
|K/BB
|27/6
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
