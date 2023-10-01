Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the quarterfinals of the China Open on Sunday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) meets Daniil Medvedev (No. 3).
In this Quarterfinal match against Humbert (+360), Medvedev is the favorite with -550 odds.
Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Ugo Humbert
|Daniil Medvedev
|+360
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+225
|21.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|30.8%
|37.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.1
Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- Humbert is looking to stay on track after a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev in Saturday's Round of 16.
- Medvedev took down Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.
- Humbert has played 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Through 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Humbert has played 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.0% of them.
- Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 78 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 59.1% of the games.
- Medvedev has played 55 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 61.2% of games.
- In the one match between Humbert and Medvedev dating back to 2015, in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32, Humbert won 6-4, 6-3.
- Humbert and Medvedev have played two sets, and Humbert has had the upper hand, winning all of them.
- Humbert has the advantage in 19 total games against Medvedev, claiming 12 of them.
- Medvedev and Humbert have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.
