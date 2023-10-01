In the quarterfinals of the China Open on Sunday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) meets Daniil Medvedev (No. 3).

In this Quarterfinal match against Humbert (+360), Medvedev is the favorite with -550 odds.

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Daniil Medvedev +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +225 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 30.8% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Humbert is looking to stay on track after a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev in Saturday's Round of 16.

Medvedev took down Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Humbert has played 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Humbert has played 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.0% of them.

Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 78 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 59.1% of the games.

Medvedev has played 55 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 61.2% of games.

In the one match between Humbert and Medvedev dating back to 2015, in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32, Humbert won 6-4, 6-3.

Humbert and Medvedev have played two sets, and Humbert has had the upper hand, winning all of them.

Humbert has the advantage in 19 total games against Medvedev, claiming 12 of them.

Medvedev and Humbert have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.

