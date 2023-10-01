No. 38-ranked Xinyu Wang will face Vera Zvonareva in the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, October 1.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Zvonareva (+240), Wang is favored with -350 odds.

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Vera Zvonareva -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 15, 2023 (her last match), Wang was defeated by Lin Zhu 5-7, 6-7.

In her most recent match on September 28, 2023, Zvonareva was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 1-6 against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Wang has played 22.2 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 37 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wang has played 23.1 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Zvonareva has played 17 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.

Zvonareva is averaging 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 11 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Zvonareva have not competed against each other.

