On Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET, the New York Yankees (82-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (55-106) at Kauffman Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Michael King will get the nod for the Yankees, while Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals.

The Royals have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Yankees (-160). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 50, or 54.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 25-11 (69.4%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 47 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 26 of 86 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 1.5 (+160) 2.5 (+100) - 0.5 (-125) Oswaldo Cabrera 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.