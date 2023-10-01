Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (163 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .273/.347/.453 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 16 doubles, 37 home runs, 88 walks and 75 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.406/.613 on the season.

Judge has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 40 walks and 96 RBI (175 total hits). He's also swiped 49 bases.

He has a .275/.318/.491 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 23 home runs, 19 walks and 79 RBI (137 total hits).

He has a slash line of .256/.294/.424 so far this year.

Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

