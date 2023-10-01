No. 38-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka will take on No. 7 Jannik Sinner in the China Open Round of 16 on Sunday, October 1.

Compared to the underdog Nishioka (+333), Sinner is the favorite (-500) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 83.3% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Jannik Sinner +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Nishioka defeated Juncheng Shang 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sinner beat No. 33-ranked Daniel Evans, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Nishioka has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

In his 68 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sinner is averaging 23.3 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 57.6% of those games.

Sinner has played 45 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.2 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set while winning 57.5% of games.

Nishioka and Sinner have played once dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 16. Sinner won that matchup 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner and Nishioka have competed in three sets against on another, with Sinner taking two of them.

Sinner has the edge in 26 total games against Nishioka, capturing 16 of them.

In their one match against each other, Nishioka and Sinner are averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets.

