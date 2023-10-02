In the China Open quarterfinals on Monday, Alexander Zverev meets Nicolas Jarry.

In this Quarterfinal match versus Jarry (+190), Zverev is favored to win with -250 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Nicolas Jarry -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Zverev took down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Jarry eliminated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zverev has played an average of 28.5 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Jarry is averaging 25.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of those games.

Jarry has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.

Zverev and Jarry each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 23, 2023, with Zverev claiming the victory 7-5, 6-3.

Zverev and Jarry have been equally balanced, each winning two of four sets against the other.

Zverev has taken 22 games (51.2% win rate) versus Jarry, who has claimed 21 games.

Jarry and Zverev have matched up two times, and they have averaged 21.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.