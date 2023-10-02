In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 56 Katie Boulter.

Sabalenka is getting -1100 odds to earn a win versus Boulter (+600).

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Katie Boulter -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Sabalenka beat No. 31-ranked Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-2.

Boulter beat Magdalena Frech 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match in her 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 34 matches in the past year across all court types, Boulter is averaging 21.9 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.

Boulter is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Sabalenka and Boulter dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Sabalenka was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Sabalenka has won two against Boulter (66.7%), while Boulter has claimed one.

Sabalenka and Boulter have matched up in 28 total games, with Sabalenka winning 16 and Boulter securing 12.

In one match between Sabalenka and Boulter, they have played 28 games and three sets per match on average.

