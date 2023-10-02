Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 56 Katie Boulter.
Sabalenka is getting -1100 odds to earn a win versus Boulter (+600).
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Katie Boulter
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|62.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.1
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Sabalenka beat No. 31-ranked Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-2.
- Boulter beat Magdalena Frech 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.
- Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match in her 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 20.9 games.
- In her 34 matches in the past year across all court types, Boulter is averaging 21.9 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.
- Boulter is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In the lone match between Sabalenka and Boulter dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Sabalenka was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Sabalenka has won two against Boulter (66.7%), while Boulter has claimed one.
- Sabalenka and Boulter have matched up in 28 total games, with Sabalenka winning 16 and Boulter securing 12.
- In one match between Sabalenka and Boulter, they have played 28 games and three sets per match on average.
