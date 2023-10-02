In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) meets Ashlyn Krueger (No. 75).

In this Round of 64 match, Jabeur is favored (-400) against Krueger (+290) .

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 80.0% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Ons Jabeur +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Krueger defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

On September 30, 2023, Jabeur won her last match, 6-2, 6-1, over Diana Shnaider in the finals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Krueger has played an average of 20.3 games.

Krueger has played 19.8 games per match in her 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Jabeur has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.4% of the games.

Jabeur has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Krueger and Jabeur have not played against each other.

