Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) meets Ashlyn Krueger (No. 75).
In this Round of 64 match, Jabeur is favored (-400) against Krueger (+290) .
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Ashlyn Krueger
|Ons Jabeur
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|40.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.4
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Krueger defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
- On September 30, 2023, Jabeur won her last match, 6-2, 6-1, over Diana Shnaider in the finals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- In her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Krueger has played an average of 20.3 games.
- Krueger has played 19.8 games per match in her 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Jabeur has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.4% of the games.
- Jabeur has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Krueger and Jabeur have not played against each other.
