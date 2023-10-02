Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 ranking) will face Casper Ruud (No. 9) in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Monday, October 2.

With -650 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Ruud (+400) in this matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 86.7% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Casper Ruud -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Alcaraz advanced past No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 6-2, 6-2.

Ruud came out on top 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.6% of them.

In the past year, Ruud has played 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 26.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Ruud has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 28.3 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 50.5% of games.

Alcaraz and Ruud have played three times dating back to 2015, and Alcaraz has a 3-0 advantage, including a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win in their last matchup on September 11, 2022 at the US Open.

Alcaraz and Ruud have squared off in eight total sets, with Alcaraz winning seven of them and Ruud one.

Alcaraz and Ruud have matched up in 80 total games, with Alcaraz taking 46 and Ruud securing 34.

Alcaraz and Ruud have played three times, averaging 26.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

