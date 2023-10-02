Should you bet on Daniel Jones hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Daniel Jones score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Jones has rushed for 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Daniel Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 15 28 104 0 2 13 43 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 26 37 321 2 1 9 59 1 Week 3 @49ers 22 32 137 0 1 2 5 0

