Daniel Jones vs. Geno Smith in Week 4: Giants vs. Seahawks Preview, Stats
With the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) playing on October 2 at MetLife Stadium, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Jones this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Daniel Jones vs. Geno Smith Matchup
|Daniel Jones
|2023 Stats
|Geno Smith
|3
|Games Played
|3
|64.9%
|Completion %
|68.9%
|562 (187.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|736 (245.3)
|2
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Interceptions
|1
|107 (35.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|22 (7.3)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Ryan Tannehill vs. Joe Burrow in Week 4
- Click here for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen in Week 4
- Click here for Jameis Winston vs. Baker Mayfield in Week 4
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Andy Dalton in Week 4
- Click here for Justin Herbert vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4
Seahawks Defensive Stats
- The Seahawks' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 88 points allowed (29.3 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 984 (328.0 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).
- Against the run, the Seahawks are fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 238 (79.3 per game) and third in yards allowed per rush attempt (2.9).
- On defense, Seattle ranks 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 57.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 32nd (100.0%).
Who comes out on top when the Seahawks and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Giants Defensive Stats
- The Seahawks' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 88 points allowed (29.3 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is having trouble this season, with 984 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 21st with five passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Seahawks' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 238 total rushing yards allowed (79.3 per game).
- Defensively, Seattle is 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 57.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 32nd at 100.0%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.