With the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) playing on October 2 at MetLife Stadium, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Giants vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Daniel Jones vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Daniel Jones 2023 Stats Geno Smith 3 Games Played 3 64.9% Completion % 68.9% 562 (187.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 736 (245.3) 2 Touchdowns 4 4 Interceptions 1 107 (35.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 22 (7.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Seahawks Defensive Stats

The Seahawks' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 88 points allowed (29.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 984 (328.0 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).

Against the run, the Seahawks are fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 238 (79.3 per game) and third in yards allowed per rush attempt (2.9).

On defense, Seattle ranks 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 57.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 32nd (100.0%).

Giants Defensive Stats

