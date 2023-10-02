Darius Slayton has a favorable matchup when his New York Giants face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks give up 328 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Slayton has 109 yards on nine catches. He has been targeted 17 times, and averages 36.3 yards receiving per contest.

Slayton vs. the Seahawks

Slayton vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 66 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 66 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Slayton will face the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 328 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Giants vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Slayton has received 17.0% of his team's 100 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has been targeted 17 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (90th in NFL).

Slayton does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

