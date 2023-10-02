Should you wager on Darius Slayton finding his way into the end zone in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has accumulated a 109-yard year on nine catches so far. He has been targeted on 17 occasions, and averages 36.3 yards.

Slayton, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0

