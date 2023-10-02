In the China Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff versus No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Gauff is favored (-375) against Alexandrova (+270) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 78.9% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Coco Gauff +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

Alexandrova is coming off a defeat to No. 86-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 2-6, 5-7, in the quarterfinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

On September 9, 2023, Gauff won her last match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.

Alexandrova has played 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

Alexandrova has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.

Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 58.3% of the games.

Gauff has played 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 59.9% of games.

Alexandrova and Gauff each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 22, 2023, with Alexandrova finishing on top 6-4, 6-0.

Alexandrova has won three sets against Gauff (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Gauff's two.

Alexandrova has beaten Gauff in 30 of 50 total games between them, good for a 60.0% winning percentage.

In two matches between Alexandrova and Gauff, they have played 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.