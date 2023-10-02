Should you wager on Gary Brightwell finding his way into the end zone in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Gary Brightwell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Brightwell has 10 yards on five carries (3.3 ypg).

Brightwell has also caught four balls for 37 yards (12.3 per game).

Brightwell does not have a rushing touchdown in two games.

Gary Brightwell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0

