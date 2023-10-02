The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) will face off against the New York Giants (1-2) on Monday, October 2, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Seahawks and the Giants and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Giants vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Seahawks have been tied after the first quarter in two games and have been behind after the first quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter in all three contests this season.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Giants have won the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Giants have won the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 14.7 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have been knotted up one time (0-1 in those games). They have been losing two times (1-1) after the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have led one time (0-1 in those games) and have been behind two times (2-0).

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game and have lost the second half in two games.

In three games this year, the Seahawks have lost the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have won the second half one time (1-0).

Seattle's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 20.3 points on average in the second half.

