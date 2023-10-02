The New York Giants' (1-2) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Monday, October 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks (2-1). The matchup begins at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are coming off of a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks head into the matchup after winning 37-27 over the Carolina Panthers in their last game on September 24.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Doubtful Daniel Bellinger TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out D.J. Davidson DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Evan Brown C Quadricep Questionable Phil Haynes OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Cross OT Toe Doubtful Quandre Diggs FS Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Chest Full Participation In Practice Uchenna Nwosu LB Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Taylor LB Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Hip Questionable Jarran Reed DE Quadricep Did Not Participate In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Doubtful Julian Love S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Concussion Out D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Knee Questionable Will Dissly TE Shoulder Questionable Artie Burns CB Hamstring Out Derick Hall LB Knee Questionable

Giants vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank third-worst in total yards per game (253.3), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 361.7 total yards ceded per contest.

The Giants have been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in points (14.3 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (32.7 per game).

The Giants rank third-worst in passing yards per game (165.3), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th in the NFL with 223.7 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York ranks 24th in the NFL with 88 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 27th with 138 rushing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants have recorded zero forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed five turnovers (13th in NFL) this season for a -5 turnover margin that ranks 27th in the NFL.

Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105)

Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105) Total: 47 points

