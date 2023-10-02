How to Watch Giants vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) visit the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Available on streaming platforms
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Giants Insights
- The Giants put up 14.3 points per game, 15 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (29.3).
- The Giants collect 253.3 yards per game, 154 fewer yards than the 407.3 the Seahawks give up.
- This season New York rushes for 8.7 more yards per game (88) than Seattle allows (79.3).
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (3).
Giants Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Dallas
|L 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-28
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
