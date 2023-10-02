The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) play at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Giants can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 1.5 47 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 47 combined points once this season.

New York's contests this season have a 42.5-point average over/under, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Giants are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Seahawks vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 29 6 29.3 28 44.8 2 3 Giants 14.3 31 32.7 30 42.5 1 3

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 44.5 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24 24.5 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 43.8 47 Implied Team Total AVG 25 24.5 26 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.