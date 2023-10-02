On Monday, October 2, 2023, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are favored by only 1.5 points against the New York Giants (1-2). The over/under has been set at 47.5.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the Giants. The betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found below before they take on the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 4 Odds

New York vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this season.

The Giants don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Seattle has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Two of Seattle's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.