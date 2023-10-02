In the China Open quarterfinals on Monday, Grigor Dimitrov meets Jannik Sinner.

Sinner is the favorite (-300) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Dimitrov, who is +225.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 75.0% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Jannik Sinner +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Dimitrov defeated Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Sinner advanced past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Dimitrov has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.8 games (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 67 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sinner is averaging 23.2 games per match (19.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.0% of those games.

Sinner has averaged 21.9 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.0% of those games.

Dimitrov and Sinner each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 26, 2023, with Sinner claiming the victory 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner and Dimitrov have squared off in five total sets, with Sinner winning three of them and Dimitrov two.

Sinner has bettered Dimitrov in 26 of 49 total games between them, good for a 53.1% win rate.

Sinner and Dimitrov have squared off two times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

