New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins has a favorable matchup in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the most passing yards in the NFL, 328 per game.

Hodgins' five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 64 yards (21.3 per game) and one TD this season.

Hodgins vs. the Seahawks

Hodgins vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 328 passing yards per game conceded by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

So far this year, the Seahawks have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL defenses.

Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Hodgins Receiving Insights

Hodgins has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Hodgins has received 9.0% of his team's 100 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 7.1 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Hodgins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Hodgins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (11 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hodgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

