Should you wager on Isaiah Hodgins hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has reeled in five passes (nine targets) for 64 yards (21.3 per game), and he has one TD this season.

In one of three games this season, Hodgins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0

