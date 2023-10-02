In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 39-ranked Anna Blinkova against No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula is favored (-1000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Blinkova, who is +550.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 90.9% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Anna Blinkova -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Pegula most recently hit the court on September 30, 2023 in the finals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, and the matchup finished in a 5-7, 1-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova .

Blinkova advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 20-ranked Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-5 on Friday.

Pegula has played 67 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.

Through 47 matches over the past year on hard courts, Pegula has played 20.8 games per match and won 58.0% of them.

In her 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Blinkova is averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

Blinkova has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.3% of those games.

In the one match between Pegula and Blinkova dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 32, Pegula was victorious 6-2, 6-0.

In terms of sets, Pegula has taken two versus Blinkova (100.0%), while Blinkova has claimed zero.

Pegula has won 12 games (85.7% win rate) against Blinkova, who has claimed two games.

In one match between Pegula and Blinkova, they have played 14 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.