Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +15000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jets are 25th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th).
- The Jets have had the fifth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +15000.
- The Jets' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- New York has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.
- The Jets have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- New York has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.
- The Jets rank second-worst in total offense (252.8 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 363.8 yards allowed per contest.
- The Jets rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) this year.
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has passed for 712 yards (178.0 per game), completing 58.5%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- Wilson also has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.
- Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In four games, Breece Hall has rushed for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores.
- In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.
- Quincy Williams has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended for the Jets.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+700
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|L 23-20
|+550
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
