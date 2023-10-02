Caroline Garcia (No. 10) will meet Kateryna Baindl (No. 88) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, October 2.

Garcia has -400 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Baindl (+280).

Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 80.0% chance to win.

Kateryna Baindl Caroline Garcia +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament - 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 40 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Baindl took down No. 78-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 6-3, 7-5.

Garcia is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Baindl has played 28 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

In her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, Baindl has played an average of 22.5 games.

In her 63 matches in the past year across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 46 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Baindl and Garcia have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

