Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Caroline Garcia (No. 10) will meet Kateryna Baindl (No. 88) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, October 2.
Garcia has -400 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Baindl (+280).
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Kateryna Baindl
|Caroline Garcia
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|40
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Baindl took down No. 78-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 6-3, 7-5.
- Garcia is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.
- Baindl has played 28 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.
- In her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, Baindl has played an average of 22.5 games.
- In her 63 matches in the past year across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has played 46 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- This is the first time that Baindl and Garcia have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
