No. 25-ranked Magda Linette will face No. 258 Jennifer Brady in the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, October 2.

Brady is getting -155 odds to win versus Linette (+120).

Magda Linette vs. Jennifer Brady Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Jennifer Brady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jennifer Brady has a 60.8% chance to win.

Magda Linette Jennifer Brady +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Magda Linette vs. Jennifer Brady Trends and Insights

Linette advanced past Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Saturday.

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Brady took home the victory against No. 47-ranked Peyton Stearns, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Linette has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Linette has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

Brady is averaging 24.3 games per match in her eight matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 48.5% of those games.

Brady has played eight matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 48.5% of games.

In head-to-head matchups, Brady has compiled two wins, while Linette has zero. In their most recent match on August 30, 2023, Brady won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

In five total sets against one another, Brady has won four, while Linette has secured one.

Brady has the edge in 40 total games versus Linette, capturing 26 of them.

Brady and Linette have faced off two times, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

