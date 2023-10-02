In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari faces No. 98 Linda Fruhvirtova.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Fruhvirtova (+400), Sakkari is the favorite with -650 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 86.7% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Linda Fruhvirtova -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 63.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Sakkari is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 2-6, 3-6, in the semifinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Fruhvirtova won 6-0, 6-3 against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

In her 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.

Through 47 matches over the past year on hard courts, Sakkari has played 22.3 games per match and won 54.1% of them.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 47.3% of those games.

Sakkari and Fruhvirtova have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.