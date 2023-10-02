Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari faces No. 98 Linda Fruhvirtova.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Fruhvirtova (+400), Sakkari is the favorite with -650 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|63.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
- Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette
- Anna Blinkova vs Jessica Pegula
- Ons Jabeur vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Liudmila Samsonova vs Petra Kvitova
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- Sakkari is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 2-6, 3-6, in the semifinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.
- Fruhvirtova won 6-0, 6-3 against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 64 on Sunday.
- In her 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.
- Through 47 matches over the past year on hard courts, Sakkari has played 22.3 games per match and won 54.1% of them.
- Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.
- Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 47.3% of those games.
- Sakkari and Fruhvirtova have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.