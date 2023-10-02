New York Giants running back Matt Breida has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.3 per game.

On seven attempts, Breida has rushed for 31 yards (10.3 ypg), with one rushing TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Breida and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Breida vs. the Seahawks

Breida vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Seahawks surrender 79.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Seahawks have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL teams.

Watch Giants vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Matt Breida Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Breida with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Breida Rushing Insights

Breida has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.

The Giants, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.2% of the time while running 39.8%.

He has carried the ball in seven of his team's 66 total rushing attempts this season (10.6%).

Breida has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Matt Breida Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Breida Receiving Insights

This year, Breida hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Breida has 4.0% of his team's target share (four targets on 100 passing attempts).

Breida does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Breida's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.