Matt Breida Week 4 Preview vs. the Seahawks
New York Giants running back Matt Breida has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.3 per game.
On seven attempts, Breida has rushed for 31 yards (10.3 ypg), with one rushing TD.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Breida and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Breida vs. the Seahawks
- Breida vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- The Seahawks defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.
- Seattle has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.
- The Seahawks have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.
- The Seahawks surrender 79.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.
- So far this year, the Seahawks have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL teams.
Watch Giants vs Seahawks on Fubo!
Matt Breida Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks
- Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Breida with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Breida Rushing Insights
- Breida has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.
- The Giants, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.2% of the time while running 39.8%.
- He has carried the ball in seven of his team's 66 total rushing attempts this season (10.6%).
- Breida has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).
Matt Breida Receiving Props vs the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)
Breida Receiving Insights
- This year, Breida hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.
- Breida has 4.0% of his team's target share (four targets on 100 passing attempts).
- Breida does not have a TD reception this season in three games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Breida's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at 49ers
|9/21/2023
|Week 3
|4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.