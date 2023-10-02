Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 60-ranked Mirra Andreeva faces No. 62 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the Round of 32, Andreeva is favored over Pavlyuchenkova, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Mirra Andreeva
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette
- Ons Jabeur vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Elena Rybakina vs Qinwen Zheng
- Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
- Caroline Garcia vs Kateryna Baindl
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Andreeva defeated No. 11-ranked Barbora Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-2.
- In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Pavlyuchenkova was taken down in the semifinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.
- In her 27 matches over the past year across all court types, Andreeva has played an average of 20.1 games.
- Andreeva has played 20.5 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 21.9 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.
- Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.
- This is the first time that Andreeva and Pavlyuchenkova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.