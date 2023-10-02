In the China Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 60-ranked Mirra Andreeva faces No. 62 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In the Round of 32, Andreeva is favored over Pavlyuchenkova, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 63.6% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Andreeva defeated No. 11-ranked Barbora Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-2.

In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Pavlyuchenkova was taken down in the semifinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.

In her 27 matches over the past year across all court types, Andreeva has played an average of 20.1 games.

Andreeva has played 20.5 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 21.9 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.

Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Pavlyuchenkova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

