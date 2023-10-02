Petra Kvitova (No. 14 ranking) will take on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Monday, October 2.

Samsonova carries -155 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Kvitova (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Petra Kvitova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Kvitova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Liudmila Samsonova +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Petra Kvitova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Kvitova defeated Xiyu Wang 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Samsonova took home the victory against No. 43-ranked Alycia Parks, winning 6-4, 7-6.

Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kvitova has played an average of 21.6 games.

Samsonova is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.8% of those games.

On January 9, 2020, Kvitova and Samsonova matched up in the 2020 WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles Round of 16. Kvitova took home the win 6-3, 6-2.

Kvitova and Samsonova have matched up in two sets against on another, with Kvitova winning two of them.

Kvitova and Samsonova have squared off in 17 total games, with Kvitova winning 12 and Samsonova capturing five.

Kvitova and Samsonova have faced off one time, averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.