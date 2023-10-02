Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 23-ranked Qinwen Zheng faces No. 5 Elena Rybakina.
Against the underdog Zheng (+115), Rybakina is the favorite (-150) to make it to the Round of 32.
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Qinwen Zheng
|Elena Rybakina
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- Zheng last played on September 6, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .
- In the US Open (her last tournament), Rybakina was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
- Zheng has played 21.0 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Zheng has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.
- Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 59 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.
- On hard courts, Rybakina has played 40 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set.
- On July 2, 2022, Zheng and Rybakina matched up in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Rybakina secured the win 7-6, 7-5.
- Rybakina and Zheng have competed in two sets, and Rybakina has had the edge, winning all of them.
- Rybakina has beaten Zheng in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% win rate.
- In one match between Zheng and Rybakina, they have played 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
