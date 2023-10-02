In the China Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 23-ranked Qinwen Zheng faces No. 5 Elena Rybakina.

Against the underdog Zheng (+115), Rybakina is the favorite (-150) to make it to the Round of 32.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 60.0% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Elena Rybakina +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Zheng last played on September 6, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .

In the US Open (her last tournament), Rybakina was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Zheng has played 21.0 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Zheng has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.

Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 59 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 40 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On July 2, 2022, Zheng and Rybakina matched up in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Rybakina secured the win 7-6, 7-5.

Rybakina and Zheng have competed in two sets, and Rybakina has had the edge, winning all of them.

Rybakina has beaten Zheng in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% win rate.

In one match between Zheng and Rybakina, they have played 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

