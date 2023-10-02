In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked No. 55) faces Iga Swiatek (No. 2).

In this Round of 64 match versus Sorribes Tormo (+700), Swiatek is favored to win with -1400 odds.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Iga Swiatek +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +333 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6.

In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 19.2 games.

Sorribes Tormo has played 21.2 games per match in her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 79 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Swiatek is averaging 18.7 games per match and winning 64.0% of those games.

Swiatek has played 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set while winning 62.7% of games.

In the one match between Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Swiatek won 6-2, 6-0.

In two total sets against one another, Swiatek has won two, while Sorribes Tormo has secured zero.

Swiatek has beaten Sorribes Tormo in 12 of 14 total games between them, good for a 85.7% winning percentage.

Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have faced off one time, averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

