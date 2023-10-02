Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked No. 55) faces Iga Swiatek (No. 2).
In this Round of 64 match versus Sorribes Tormo (+700), Swiatek is favored to win with -1400 odds.
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Iga Swiatek
|+700
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+333
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|23.1%
|36.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.8
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights
- Sorribes Tormo is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.
- In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 19.2 games.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 21.2 games per match in her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In her 79 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Swiatek is averaging 18.7 games per match and winning 64.0% of those games.
- Swiatek has played 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set while winning 62.7% of games.
- In the one match between Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Swiatek won 6-2, 6-0.
- In two total sets against one another, Swiatek has won two, while Sorribes Tormo has secured zero.
- Swiatek has beaten Sorribes Tormo in 12 of 14 total games between them, good for a 85.7% winning percentage.
- Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have faced off one time, averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
