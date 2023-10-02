On Monday, Ugo Humbert (No. 36 in the world) faces Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Medvedev has -550 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals with a win over Humbert (+360).

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Daniil Medvedev +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +225 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 30.8% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Ugo Humbert vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 on Saturday, Humbert advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Medvedev took down No. 12-ranked Alex de Minaur, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Humbert has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Medvedev has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 59.1% of those games.

Through 55 matches on hard courts in the past year, Medvedev has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 61.2% of those games.

Humbert and Medvedev have played once dating back to 2015, in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32. Humbert was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-3.

Humbert has claimed two sets versus Medvedev (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Medvedev's zero.

Humbert has taken down Medvedev in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Humbert and Medvedev are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

