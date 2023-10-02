In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Xinyu Wang (ranked No. 38) faces Vera Zvonareva.

In the Round of 64, Wang is the favorite against Zvonareva, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Vera Zvonareva -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

Wang lost 5-7, 6-7 against Lin Zhu in the semifinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last match).

In her most recent match on September 28, 2023, Zvonareva came up short 5-7, 6-4, 1-6 versus Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Wang has played 22.2 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Wang has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

Zvonareva is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 46.7% of those games.

Zvonareva is averaging 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Zvonareva have not matched up on the court.

