Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Monday, Xinyu Wang (ranked No. 38) faces Vera Zvonareva.
In the Round of 64, Wang is the favorite against Zvonareva, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, October 2
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Vera Zvonareva
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Elena Rybakina vs Qinwen Zheng
- Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Anna Blinkova vs Jessica Pegula
- Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
- Ons Jabeur vs Ashlyn Krueger
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights
- Wang lost 5-7, 6-7 against Lin Zhu in the semifinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last match).
- In her most recent match on September 28, 2023, Zvonareva came up short 5-7, 6-4, 1-6 versus Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- Wang has played 22.2 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Wang has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.
- Zvonareva is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 46.7% of those games.
- Zvonareva is averaging 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Wang and Zvonareva have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.