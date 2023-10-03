Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Tuesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 61 in the world) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Vukic has -250 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 over Carballes Baena (+185).
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Vukic
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights
- Vukic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.
- In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Carballes Baena lost 2-6, 4-6 against Sho Shimabukuro in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
- In his 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vukic has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 24.9 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Carballes Baena has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.
- Carballes Baena is averaging 22.4 games per match (19.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Vukic and Carballes Baena have played in the last five years.
