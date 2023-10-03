On Tuesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 61 in the world) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Vukic has -250 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 over Carballes Baena (+185).

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Roberto Carballes Baena -250 Odds to Win Match +185 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Vukic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.

In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Carballes Baena lost 2-6, 4-6 against Sho Shimabukuro in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In his 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vukic has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 24.9 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Carballes Baena has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.

Carballes Baena is averaging 22.4 games per match (19.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Vukic and Carballes Baena have played in the last five years.

