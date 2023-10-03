Matteo Arnaldi (No. 48) will take on Alexei Popyrin (No. 45) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

Arnaldi is getting -155 odds to secure a win versus Popyrin (+120).

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Matteo Arnaldi +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

Popyrin most recently competed on September 29, 2023 in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 28-ranked Sebastian Korda .

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the China Open, Arnaldi was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 against Nicolas Jarry.

Popyrin has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.9 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

Popyrin has played 28.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Arnaldi has played 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

Arnaldi has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.5% of those games.

On July 29, 2023, Popyrin and Arnaldi met in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag semifinals. Popyrin took home the win 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Popyrin has taken two against Arnaldi (66.7%), while Arnaldi has claimed one.

Popyrin has the edge in 34 total games versus Arnaldi, claiming 19 of them.

In one match between Popyrin and Arnaldi, they have played 34 games and three sets per match on average.

