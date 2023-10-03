In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 92-ranked Fabian Marozsan versus No. 66 Arthur Rinderknech.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Rinderknech is the favorite (-185) against Marozsan (+140) .

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 64.9% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Fabian Marozsan -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

Rinderknech came up short 6-7, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open (his most recent match).

Marozsan is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 319-ranked Alibek Kachmazov in the qualifying round at The Astana Open.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.9 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.

Marozsan is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.

Marozsan is averaging 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past year.

Rinderknech and Marozsan have not played each other since 2015.

