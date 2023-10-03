Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 92-ranked Fabian Marozsan versus No. 66 Arthur Rinderknech.
In this Round of 128 matchup, Rinderknech is the favorite (-185) against Marozsan (+140) .
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Fabian Marozsan
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|53.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.2
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights
- Rinderknech came up short 6-7, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open (his most recent match).
- Marozsan is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 319-ranked Alibek Kachmazov in the qualifying round at The Astana Open.
- In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.9 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.
- Marozsan is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.
- Marozsan is averaging 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Rinderknech and Marozsan have not played each other since 2015.
