In the Round of 32 of the China Open on Tuesday, Katie Boulter (ranked No. 56) takes on Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1).

With -1100 odds, Sabalenka is the favorite against Boulter (+600) for this matchup.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Katie Boulter -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 31-ranked Sofia Kenin in Sunday's Round of 64.

Boulter won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 versus Magdalena Frech in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match in her 66 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Sabalenka has played 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.9 games per match.

Boulter has played 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Boulter has played 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 54.0% of games.

In the only match between Sabalenka and Boulter dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Sabalenka won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Sabalenka and Boulter have faced off in three total sets, with Sabalenka securing two of them and Boulter one.

Sabalenka has captured 16 games (57.1% win rate) versus Boulter, who has claimed 12 games.

In one match between Sabalenka and Boulter, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

