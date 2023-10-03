Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In a match slated for Tuesday, Quentin Halys (No. 70 in rankings) will take on Aslan Karatsev (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
With -250 odds, Karatsev is favored over Halys (+180) in this matchup.
Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Aslan Karatsev
|Quentin Halys
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|55.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.6
Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the Zhuhai Championships, Karatsev was defeated by No. 46-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 4-6, 4-6, in the semifinals.
- In his last match on August 28, 2023, Halys was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 versus Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Karatsev has played an average of 25.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Karatsev has played 23.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Halys has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.9% of the games. He averages 27.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
- Halys has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.0% of those games.
- On March 27, 2019, Karatsev and Halys played in the 2019 ATP Challenger St. Brieuc, France Men Singles Round of 32. Karatsev came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Karatsev has won two against Halys (66.7%), while Halys has captured one.
- Karatsev and Halys have faced off in 28 total games, with Karatsev taking 16 and Halys capturing 12.
- In one head-to-head match, Karatsev and Halys are averaging 28 games and three sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.