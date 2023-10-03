In a match slated for Tuesday, Quentin Halys (No. 70 in rankings) will take on Aslan Karatsev (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

With -250 odds, Karatsev is favored over Halys (+180) in this matchup.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Quentin Halys -250 Odds to Win Match +180 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Zhuhai Championships, Karatsev was defeated by No. 46-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 4-6, 4-6, in the semifinals.

In his last match on August 28, 2023, Halys was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 versus Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Karatsev has played an average of 25.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Karatsev has played 23.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In the past 12 months, Halys has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.9% of the games. He averages 27.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Halys has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.0% of those games.

On March 27, 2019, Karatsev and Halys played in the 2019 ATP Challenger St. Brieuc, France Men Singles Round of 32. Karatsev came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Karatsev has won two against Halys (66.7%), while Halys has captured one.

Karatsev and Halys have faced off in 28 total games, with Karatsev taking 16 and Halys capturing 12.

In one head-to-head match, Karatsev and Halys are averaging 28 games and three sets per match.

