In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (ranked No. 68) takes on Christopher O'Connell (No. 59).

In the Round of 128, O'Connell is favored over Van de Zandschulp, with -120 odds against the underdog's -110.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 54.5% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Christopher O'Connell -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

Van de Zandschulp is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 85-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.

In the Chengdu Open (his last tournament), O'Connell was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 4-6, 1-6.

Van de Zandschulp has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Van de Zandschulp has played 23.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

O'Connell is averaging 25.7 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

In 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, O'Connell has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.3% of those games.

Van de Zandschulp and O'Connell have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Grand Prix Hassan II Round of 16. O'Connell won that match 6-7, 6-4, 6-0.

O'Connell and Van de Zandschulp have faced off in three total sets, with O'Connell securing two of them and Van de Zandschulp one.

O'Connell has captured 18 games (62.1% win rate) versus Van de Zandschulp, who has secured 11 games.

In one match between Van de Zandschulp and O'Connell, they have played 29 games and three sets per match on average.

