In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 123-ranked Brandon Nakashima meets No. 72 Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Nakashima carries -350 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Zapata Miralles (+260).

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 77.8% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Bernabe Zapata Miralles -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

Nakashima is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.

Zapata Miralles most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open and was defeated 6-7, 3-6 Egor Gerasimov.

Nakashima has played 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.8 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Nakashima has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.1% of games.

In his 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zapata Miralles is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.0% of those games.

In 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Zapata Miralles has averaged 20.4 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 40.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have gone head-to-head two times, and Nakashima has come out on top in each of them, including their last matchup at the ATP Challenger Brest, France Men Singles 2021 on October 28, 2021 (6-4, 6-1).

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have competed in four sets, and Nakashima has had the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have squared off in 36 total games, with Nakashima winning 24 and Zapata Miralles claiming 12.

In their two matches against each other, Nakashima and Zapata Miralles are averaging 18 games and two sets.

