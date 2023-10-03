Corentin Moutet (No. 119 ranking) will face Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

McDonald has -300 odds to secure a win versus Moutet (+225).

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 75.0% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Mackenzie McDonald +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Moutet is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 315-ranked Alibek Kachmazov, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.

In his last match on September 29, 2023, McDonald came up short 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Moutet has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Moutet has played 24.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.

McDonald is averaging 24.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 65 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.4% of those games.

In 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Moutet and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.

