Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Corentin Moutet (No. 119 ranking) will face Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.
McDonald has -300 odds to secure a win versus Moutet (+225).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Corentin Moutet
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- Moutet is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 315-ranked Alibek Kachmazov, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.
- In his last match on September 29, 2023, McDonald came up short 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
- Moutet has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Moutet has played 24.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- McDonald is averaging 24.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 65 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.4% of those games.
- In 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Moutet and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.