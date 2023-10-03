In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 49-ranked Daniel Altmaier meets No. 38 Yoshihito Nishioka.

Compared to the underdog Altmaier (+145), Nishioka is favored (-190) to get to the Round of 64.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Yoshihito Nishioka +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Altmaier was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Lloyd Harris in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).

Nishioka is coming off a 2-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the China Open.

In his 39 matches over the past year across all court types, Altmaier has played an average of 25.9 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Altmaier has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Nishioka has competed in 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.6% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Nishioka has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 49.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Altmaier and Nishioka have not played against each other.

