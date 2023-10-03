Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 49-ranked Daniel Altmaier meets No. 38 Yoshihito Nishioka.
Compared to the underdog Altmaier (+145), Nishioka is favored (-190) to get to the Round of 64.
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Daniel Altmaier
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|46
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights
- Altmaier was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Lloyd Harris in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).
- Nishioka is coming off a 2-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the China Open.
- In his 39 matches over the past year across all court types, Altmaier has played an average of 25.9 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Altmaier has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Nishioka has competed in 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.6% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Nishioka has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 49.2% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Altmaier and Nishioka have not played against each other.
