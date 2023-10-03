On Tuesday, Diego Schwartzman (No. 133 in the world) faces Luca van Assche (No. 69) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

van Assche is getting -120 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 against Schwartzman (-105).

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 54.5% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Luca van Assche -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the China Open, Schwartzman was eliminated by No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

van Assche most recently played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 by No. 25-ranked Nicolas Jarry.

In his 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Schwartzman has played an average of 22.0 games (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Schwartzman has played an average of 21.6 games (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

van Assche has averaged 26.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.2% of the games.

Through 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 29.7 games per match (28.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Schwartzman and van Assche have matched up in the last five years.

